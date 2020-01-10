Previous
New Kicks by bnrmartin
Photo 2932

New Kicks

I got a last-minute call to sub for Angelen. It was the perfect excuse to get back on the court and break-in my new shoes.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
