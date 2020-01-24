Previous
Next
Doggie Daycare by bnrmartin
Photo 2946

Doggie Daycare

After a lot of research, I found a new boarding place that will be a good fit for Dakota. The owner sent me this photo and she seems happy playing with the other dogs and staff.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 2,900 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise