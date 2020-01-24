Sign up
Photo 2946
Doggie Daycare
After a lot of research, I found a new boarding place that will be a good fit for Dakota. The owner sent me this photo and she seems happy playing with the other dogs and staff.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Beth
@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 2,900 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
