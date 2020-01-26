Previous
Next
Overnight Showers by bnrmartin
Photo 2948

Overnight Showers

The sun was hitting the droplets on my maples and glowed looking out the window, but upon trying to capture it with my camera, all I got was reflections of the branches. Both perspectives were pretty cool.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 2,900 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise