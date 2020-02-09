Previous
February 9 by bnrmartin
February 9

I transfer images to black and white when I want to freeze time. The journey is not over, but wow, it seems like yesterday when Zack started performing at iMi concerts. The time goes by faster than you can ever imagine.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

