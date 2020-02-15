Sign up
Photo 2968
Star Wars Fans
Highlights of Disneyland were Roger and Zack piloting the Millennium Falcon, grabbing a drink at Olga's Cantina, and enjoying the new Rise of the Resistance ride.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Beth
@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 2,900 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
