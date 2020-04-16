Previous
More Bad News by bnrmartin
Photo 3029

More Bad News

My heart is broken. I had to break the news to WHS Class of 2020 that Disneyland cancelled Grad Nite. It was so much harder to communicate it on video, but in the end, it was the right way to do it.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
830% complete

Photo Details

