Virtual Visit by bnrmartin
Photo 3030

Virtual Visit

Zack and I participated in our second virtual visit with University of Oregon. I am impressed with the efforts the university is taking to help us feel engaged and informed.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
