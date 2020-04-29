Previous
Morning Inspiration by bnrmartin
Photo 3042

Morning Inspiration

Folks are leaving rocks around the nature preserve and we are enjoying the messages while we getting our walks in.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
