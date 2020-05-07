Previous
Senior Drive-Thru by bnrmartin
Photo 3050

Senior Drive-Thru

We swung by WHS for Zack’s cap and gown, Class of 2020 sign, and academic awards. I lost it because he was vocal about the love he felt from WHS teachers and staff.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
