Previous
Next
Air Force Salute by bnrmartin
Photo 3052

Air Force Salute

Thank you Beale Air Force Base for your amazing salute to our area’s healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel. We appreciate everyone’s service and sacrifice! So much fun to watch these guys fly right over us.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise