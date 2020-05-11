Previous
Pomegranate Madness by bnrmartin
Pomegranate Madness

After years of struggling with our pomegranate, it is going bonkers! So many blossoms which will hopefully translate to fruit. The hummingbirds are loving it too!!
11th May 2020

Beth

@bnrmartin
