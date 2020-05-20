Previous
Next
Senior Surprise by bnrmartin
Photo 3063

Senior Surprise

When the band comes to your house and drops of a little care package, everyone smiles! The Seniors loved this tribute to them!!!
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise