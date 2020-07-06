Previous
Old School Maps by bnrmartin
Roger just became the recipient of my dad’s collection of topography and road maps. At least one is circa 1950. Love that my dad is trying to help Roger and Zack prep for future backpacking trips.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
