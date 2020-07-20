Previous
She'll Tell Me by bnrmartin
She'll Tell Me

Zack premiered his song to Roger and I with this amazing team who gave him an exceptional opportunity to work with them in the recording studio.
Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
