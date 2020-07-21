Previous
Tuesday Travels by bnrmartin
Photo 3125

Tuesday Travels

Zack talked non-stop on our way up to Sparks, took a break to inhale a patty melt at Burger Me, and then survived our shopping trip at Scheels.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
