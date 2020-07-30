Previous
Kudos to Yearbook Staff by bnrmartin
Kudos to Yearbook Staff

WHS’s yearbook is always amazing, but this year’s is gorgeous and extra special. Best part was seeing the smile and excitement on Zack’s face turning the pages.
30th July 2020

Beth

Beth
