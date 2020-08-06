Sign up
Photo 3141
Eeny Meeny Miny Moe
My Oboz hiking boots are killing my feet so I have been on the hunt for new ones. Not an easy task given my multiple foot issues and COVID-19. But I think I found some that will work.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Beth
@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
