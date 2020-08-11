Previous
Academic Advising
Photo 3146

Academic Advising

Zack had a great meeting with his academic advisor where they discussed the requirements for his major, his desire to double major, and how/where his AP credits fulfilled some of his undergraduate requirements.
Beth

