COVID Test by bnrmartin
Photo 3189

COVID Test

All students living in the dorms must be tested before moving in. Roger and I got to meet Roger and Cora while waiting for Zack to take his test and pick-up his self-care bag.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
