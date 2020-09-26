Previous
Portland Stop by bnrmartin
Photo 3192

Portland Stop

Our little Empty Nest World Tour trip #1 started in Portland where we stopped by the Saturday Market and Washington Park, did some early Christmas shopping, and enjoyed some great food.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
Photo Details

