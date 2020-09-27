Previous
Warrior Rock Lighthouse by bnrmartin
Photo 3193

Warrior Rock Lighthouse

The views along the Columbia River of Mt. St Helens were spectacular while hiking to the lighthouse.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
Photo Details

