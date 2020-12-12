Previous
Proud Momma by bnrmartin
Photo 3269

Proud Momma

Sky has had the goal of running the Berkeley half marathon since her freshman year but just could not pull it off until today. Despite COVID she ran this year’s virtual race with an amazing pace.
Beth

