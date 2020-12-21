Previous
Pathetic Pup by bnrmartin
Photo 3278

Pathetic Pup

Dakota is not feeling the holiday spirit with my attempt to put her in a festive hat and place her by the tree.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Beth

@bnrmartin
I am starting my ninth year of 365, posting over 3,000 photos, and still going strong!! I started 365 Project as a way to...
Photo Details

