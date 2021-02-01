Previous
Game Changer by bnrmartin
Photo 3320

Game Changer

What a difference a week makes. Sky and her coworkers have received their second vaccine and now they are starting to vaccinate patients in their clinic.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
