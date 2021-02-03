Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3322
Peaceful Doves
While the finches are going crazy at the feeder, the doves secured the perimeter of the yard watching the activity.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth
@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
3325
photos
4
followers
5
following
910% complete
View this month »
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
My 365 Life
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd February 2021 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close