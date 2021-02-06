Previous
Valentines Care Package by bnrmartin
Photo 3325

Valentines Care Package

Zack finally received his box of snacks and goodies. I got a huge kick out of him trying to figure out how to setup the desk calendar and use it.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
