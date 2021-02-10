Previous
Next
SV Residents by bnrmartin
Photo 3329

SV Residents

My attempt to have this turkey stop having a conversation with himself didn’t go very well. He stopped pecking this car for a moment, gave me his backside, then resumed his aggressive stance against himself. I tried!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise