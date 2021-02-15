Previous
Fence Repair by bnrmartin
Photo 3334

Fence Repair

Our neighbor wanted to replace a section of their fence and in doing so, it impacted part of our fence line. Roger didn't bat an eye with replacing it out so our backyard is secure.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
Photo Details

