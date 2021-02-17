Previous
Dean's List by bnrmartin
Photo 3336

Dean's List

Zack received notification about making the Dean's List his first quarter. Nice job buddy!
17th February 2021

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
915% complete

