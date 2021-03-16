Previous
Ensemble Performance by bnrmartin
Photo 3363

Ensemble Performance

Zack sent me a link for his singers and songwriters ensemble end-of-the-quarter performance. It makes my heart so happy to see him playing guitar at UO.
Beth

