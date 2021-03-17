Previous
Wednesday Tennis by bnrmartin
Photo 3364

Wednesday Tennis

We are all for spectators, but these turkeys took it too far this morning. Battles between the toms were a little distracting.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
921% complete

