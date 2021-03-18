Previous
GAME CHANGER by bnrmartin
Photo 3365

GAME CHANGER

KP contacted us last night requesting we schedule a COVID vaccination and we expected an appointment weeks out. We were totally shocked that they wanted us to come in immediately. Grateful!!!
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
921% complete

View this month »

