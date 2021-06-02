Previous
Outfitting Sister by bnrmartin
Photo 3441

Outfitting Sister

Zack sent Sky this shirt for her birthday so she could wear it when she visits him in Eugene next October for football games.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
