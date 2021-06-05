Previous
Quick Visit by bnrmartin
Photo 3444

Quick Visit

We ran the television, some kitchen utensils, and mail down to Sky and treated her to a belated birthday dinner at a yummy Mexican place on Piedmont.
Beth

