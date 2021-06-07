Previous
New Lens by bnrmartin
Photo 3446

New Lens

Roger bought me a new lens for our upcoming trip so I took it out to the nature preserve to test it out. It's going to work nicely!!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
