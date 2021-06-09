Previous
Snow Flurries by bnrmartin
Snow Flurries

The weather wasn’t exactly what I hoped for to play around with my new lens but did I get some gorgeous images!
9th June 2021

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365.
946% complete

