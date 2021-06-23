Previous
Yellowstone Bound by bnrmartin
Yellowstone Bound

We crossed the Continental Divide three times as we left the Grand Tetons and drove through Yellowstone National Park to the west entrance.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
