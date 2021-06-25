Previous
Hayden Valley by bnrmartin
Photo 3464

Hayden Valley

As we drove into Hayden Valley, I spotted this bison swimming across the river. It was a magical moment.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
