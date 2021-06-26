Previous
Yellowstone's Grand Canyon by bnrmartin
Photo 3465

Yellowstone's Grand Canyon

We hiked along the Rim Trail and enjoyed the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River. It was well worth the time and energy to hike down and up the canyon.
26th June 2021

Beth

@bnrmartin
