Big Sky by bnrmartin
Photo 3467

Big Sky

We drove over 3,300 miles, across four states in thirteen packed days. I am forever grateful for the time we spent together as a family checking off huge things on our individual bucket lists.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
950% complete

