Photo 3476
Summer Treat
Handel's just opened and it was a perfect stop on a hot afternoon.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Beth
@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
Views
12
My 365 Life
iPhone 11 Pro Max
7th July 2021 2:12pm
