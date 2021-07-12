Previous
Ray of Sunshine by bnrmartin
Photo 3481

Ray of Sunshine

The temperatures are finally dropping so we can get back out at dawn for a walk. I thought the way the sun was peaking through the trees was spectacular.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
955% complete

