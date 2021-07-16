Previous
Sight Seeing by bnrmartin
Photo 3485

Sight Seeing

I am happy to see Sky taking a break from her med school apps to join the gals for some sight seeing around Seattle.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Beth

