Camp Lassen Evacuated by bnrmartin
Camp Lassen Evacuated

We had just left Zack and he worked a full day then forced to evacuate because the Daisy Fire was edging closer to Camp Lassen. After helping campers leave and supporting the other staff, he walked in the door after midnight.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

