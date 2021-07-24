Previous
Family Photo by bnrmartin
Photo 3493

Family Photo

I am grateful everyone was agreeable to taking a family photo and I was ready with my tripod and Bluetooth remote.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
