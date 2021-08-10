Previous
Next
Excited to Serve by bnrmartin
Photo 3510

Excited to Serve

I just finished getting myself pulled together and minutes away from heading to the courthouse when I receive this text. So disappointed.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise