Previous
Next
Escaping the Heat by bnrmartin
Photo 3515

Escaping the Heat

I captured this moment of Dakota enjoying the ocean breeze while we walked Lamantour Beach. Love her expression and the ears.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise