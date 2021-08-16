Previous
Study Abroad by bnrmartin
Photo 3516

Study Abroad

Zack was accepted into the Iceland program for next summer. Keeping our fingers crossed.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Beth

@bnrmartin
This is my 10th year participating in 365. I started 365 Project as a way to document my family's life and anticipated ending it on...
