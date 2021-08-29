Previous
She Did It! by bnrmartin
She Did It!

The pandemic might have delayed Cal's commencement by 472 days, but it didn’t diminish an amazing accomplishment from years of hard work. We loved seeing Sky’s excitement and joy this weekend. Congratulations Sky and the Class of 2020!!!
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Beth

