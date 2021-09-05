Previous
Return to the Theatre
Photo 3536

Return to the Theatre

The last time we went to a movie in a theatre was February 2020 and walking in, it felt a little strange. We tried to enjoy this latest installment of Marvel while we stayed masked up.
5th September 2021

Beth

@bnrmartin
Photo Details

